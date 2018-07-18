Harry Smith

Mr. Smith was a retired U. S. Air Force Veteran having worked in the Intelligence Branch of The Pentagon. He retired with 22 years of service. He was a faithful member of Selmer First Baptist Church where he has served as a Sunday School Teacher, Greeter, and Usher along with other church duties. Harry served as a member of the Selmer Board of Alderman for 8 years and was a volunteer with the Carl Perkins Center in Selmer. After his military retirement, Harry worked for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and later for Walmart. Mr. Smith departed this life on July 17, 2018 in Corinth, MS at the age of 82 Years, 11 Months, 23 Days.

He is survived by his wife Georgia Smith of Selmer, TN; two stepdaughters, Vickie Coleson and husband Darwin, Sheila Doyle and husband Bobby; four grandchildren, Heath Doyle and wife Amy, Heather Doyle Schutte and husband Nick, April Coleson, Casey Coleson; two great grandchildren, Dawson Doyle, Andi Ann Schutte; two sisters, Catherine Engert, Virginia Diaczuen; two brothers, Edward Engert, Kenneth Engert, and a host of extended family and friends.

July 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, Tennessee, with Bro. Joey Johnson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Cave Springs Cemetery near Henderson, Tennessee. Visitation at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer on Wednesday July 18 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. www.shackelfordfuneraldirectors.com