Jackson police seek to ID man in surveillance photos

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police need your help identifying a man seen in a series of surveillance photos.

Police say the man was inside the Speedway gas station at 2018 Highway 70 East on July 9 when an incident happened inside the store.

Surveillance video shows the man wearing a multi-colored plaid shirt and blue jeans. He was reportedly driving a four-door, white or silver late-model Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).