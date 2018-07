Local restaurant celebrates National Hot Dog Day with special sales

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday marks National Hot Dog Day, and restaurants across Jackson celebrated with special sales.

Sonic locations will have $1 hot dogs until midnight.

You have choices between the All-American hot dog or the Chili Cheese Coney.

The manager at the Vann Drive Sonic says she is excited to welcome customers during such a fun day.

Participants are limited to up to five hot dogs per purchase.