Lump Crab Stuffed Avocados

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayo, lemon juice, horseradish, chives, mustard, vinegar, cayenne, salt and pepper. Chill. Just before serving, gently fold in the crab meat to the mayo mixture.

Cut avocados in half and remove the pit. Leave the peel in tact. Drop a large dollop of the crab mixture into the avocados. Top with baby greens for garnish and serve.