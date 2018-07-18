Lump Crab Stuffed Avocados
Submitted by: Carmen Murray
|1 cup mayo
Juice from 2 lemons
1/4 cup horseradish
2 tsp fresh chopped chives
2 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp white wine vinegar
Dash of cayenne pepper
1 1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp ground pepper
1lbs lump crab meat
4 avocados
Baby greens for garnish
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayo, lemon juice, horseradish, chives, mustard, vinegar, cayenne, salt and pepper. Chill. Just before serving, gently fold in the crab meat to the mayo mixture.
Cut avocados in half and remove the pit. Leave the peel in tact. Drop a large dollop of the crab mixture into the avocados. Top with baby greens for garnish and serve.