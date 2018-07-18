Major Lewis Perry

Funeral Services for Major Lewis Perry, age 63, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be Friday, July 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 12:00 PM at Missionary Outreach Church Cemetery. Mr. Perry passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 19, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Perry will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 20, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers at 731-423-4922.