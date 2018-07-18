Mugshots : Madison County : 7/17/18 – 7/18/18 July 18, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16James King Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16William Bettie Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Blake Carroll Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Ryan Smith Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Benjamin Hartshaw Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Charles Godwin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Cody Larue Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Dewarren Allen Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Jamarcus McKinney Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, criminal impersonation, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Jodeci Moses Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Larry McBride Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Marsha Gibbs Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Mary Hawkins Driving on expired license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Matthew Ladewigh Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Rashad McArthur Driving while unlicensed, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Patrick Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/18/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore