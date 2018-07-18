Mugshots : Madison County : 7/17/18 – 7/18/18

1/16 James King Failure to appear

2/16 William Bettie Stalking

3/16 Blake Carroll Criminal impersonation

4/16 Ryan Smith Fugitive-Hold for other agency



5/16 Benjamin Hartshaw Fugitive-Hold for other agency

6/16 Charles Godwin Simple domestic assault

7/16 Cody Larue Failure to appear

8/16 Dewarren Allen Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/16 Jamarcus McKinney Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, criminal impersonation, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/16 Jodeci Moses Fugitive-Hold for other agency

11/16 Larry McBride Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

12/16 Marsha Gibbs Shoplifting



13/16 Mary Hawkins Driving on expired license

14/16 Matthew Ladewigh Violation of probation

15/16 Rashad McArthur Driving while unlicensed, leaving the scene of accident

16/16 Patrick Smith Failure to appear

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/18/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.