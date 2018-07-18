Scattered Storms And Cooler Overnight

Weather Update–

Happy Wednesday Everyone! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through evening and overnight but the majority of thunderstorms will take place near the Mississippi River. A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms is out for most of West TN with an opportunity for the temperatures to start in the upper 60s Thursday morning for the first time in 26 days.

A nice break in the humidity:



A strong cold front will push our way towards the start of the weekend which will bring severe weather potential, but also a nice break in the heat for the weekend and the start of next week.

Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com