Scattered Storms And Cooler Overnight
Weather Update–
Happy Wednesday Everyone! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through evening and overnight but the majority of thunderstorms will take place near the Mississippi River. A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms is out for most of West TN with an opportunity for the temperatures to start in the upper 60s Thursday morning for the first time in 26 days.
A strong cold front will push our way towards the start of the weekend which will bring severe weather potential, but also a nice break in the heat for the weekend and the start of next week.
