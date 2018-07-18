Not As Humid Today For Most Of West Tennessee

Weather Update–

Temps are in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon across the area. We’re seeing clouds increase from the west. They are a part a remnant MCS – Mesoscale Convective Complex. We expect this area of energy to reorganized as it approaches the Mississippi River. The complex will ride along the existing frontal boundary as it slowly sinks south into North Mississippi. For now, it still appears the most likely area to see much from the complex will be south and west of Jackson, perhaps along the Hwy 64 corridor between Memphis and Bolivar through this evening. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will have the latest forecast details.

