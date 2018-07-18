Not Your Momma’s Tuna Salad

Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)

1 lbs. cold slaw mix (green cabbage, red cabbage, sliced carrots)

2 12oz cans white albacore Tuna (drained)

1/2 red onion (thinly sliced)

1/2 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup toasted pine nuts

Add all the above ingredients to a large mixing bowl and toss. Set aside.

Dressing:

2/3 cup canola oil

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup brown sugar

Juice from one lemon

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/8 tsp crushes red pepper flakes

In a small mixing bowl whisk the above ingredients until the sugar is dissolved.

Add the dressing to the tuna mixture and fold to combine. Chill in refrigerator for at least 6 hours for the best taste. Can also be made the day before serving. Enjoy!