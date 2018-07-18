Not Your Momma’s Tuna Salad
Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)
1 lbs. cold slaw mix (green cabbage, red cabbage, sliced carrots)
2 12oz cans white albacore Tuna (drained)
1/2 red onion (thinly sliced)
1/2 cup golden raisins
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
Add all the above ingredients to a large mixing bowl and toss. Set aside.
Dressing:
2/3 cup canola oil
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/3 cup brown sugar
Juice from one lemon
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/8 tsp crushes red pepper flakes
In a small mixing bowl whisk the above ingredients until the sugar is dissolved.
Add the dressing to the tuna mixture and fold to combine. Chill in refrigerator for at least 6 hours for the best taste. Can also be made the day before serving. Enjoy!