Rosalind Denise Clark

Funeral services for Rosalind Denise Clark, age 49, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be Friday, July 20, 2018 at 12:00 PM at London Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Haywood County. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Clark passed away on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Visitation will begin Thursday morning, July 19, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Ms. Clark will lie-in-state on Friday, July 20, 2018 at London Branch Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.