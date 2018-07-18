State officials urge parents to stress safe driving to teens during summer months

JACKSON, Tenn. — Summertime traditionally brings vacation, relaxation, and spending time with friends and family, but state officials say it also brings more car accidents, especially ones involving teen drivers.

“I have a son that’s going to be 16 in December. He has a hardship license, so I’m always stressed about him,” said Phyllis Hall, mother of two teen drivers.

This is why experts say now is the time for parents to stress the importance of safe habits to their young drivers. The latest study from AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety says, in 2016, there was a 14 percent increase in crashes involving teens over what they call, the “100 Deadliest Days” for teens, the time between Labor Day and Memorial Day.

Speeding and distracted driving were significant factors. They recommend parents stress the following tips; do not drink and drive and focus on the road and not your phone.

“I hope they don’t. I hope me and their dad have screamed at them enough and preached at them enough, but yes, just don’t,” Hall said. “It’s not worth it.”

Parents also say it’s important for them to work together and look out for one another.

“Mine tend not to tell me anything, because they know I’m going to call that parent,” said Hall. “Just like I have wonderful parents that call me when my kids are doing some things behind the wheel that they shouldn’t.”

Hall says she hopes her teens know she only wants what’s best for them.

“I want to see you get married. I want to see you graduate; do it all,” Hall said. “So we give this advice. We hope they take it.”

Experts say parents should set rules such as the number of passengers allowed in your teens car, a curfew for driving, and stress the importance of seat belts.

Experts also say accidents can happen to even the most cautious teen drivers. Go over an accident plan with your children, so they know what to do and who to call if they ever find themselves involved in a situation while on the road.