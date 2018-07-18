The Bruins will be young in 2018 but they don’t plan on slowing down

JACKSON, Tenn. — When the USJ Bruins take the field in August, they’ll look a little different from the previous season. They lost two big-time playmakers in quarterback Jacob Buie and wide receiver Ryan Miller. The two accounted for 32 touchdowns last season. The rest of the team combined for just 15.

Head coach Michael Stroup said in high school football you lose players every year, no way around it. So in steps the underclassmen, and he expects them to play for the U on their chest.

“Well you know you just remind the kids about the tradition and the history that’s here and the expectations of the program and you know even though we’re going to be young and inexperienced in a lot of places, you know we just got to build week by week on that,” Stroup said.

In order to get those wins and be ready for the grind of the season, Stroup preaches a very cliche message, it’s very simple and perfect if executed the right way.

“Get a first down and stop the other team from getting a first down, that’s my goal every year,” Stroup said.

USJ will open their season against Chester County.