UPDATE: Man killed in Henry Co. crash was incoming Bethel football player

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Bethel University officials confirm a man killed in a Tuesday afternoon wreck near Paris was an incoming freshman football player on his way home from practice.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms J.C. “Jay” Kennedy, 18, was killed in the one-vehicle crash. The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 79 about three miles south of Paris.

Bethel University officials say Kennedy was a graduate of Henry County High School and incoming freshman football player at Bethel. They say he had just left practice and was on his way home to Henry County.

Investigators say Kennedy’s SUV ran off the highway. They say he then over-corrected and went off the road again.

Kennedy was reportedly ejected from the vehicle after he hit an embankment.

“Our staff and players are deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” Bethel head coach Brent Dearmon said in a statement on the Bethel University Office of Sports Information website. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Kennedy family.”