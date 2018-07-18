What’s New Wednesday: Board & Brush

“3, 2, 1! Distress!” yells out the workers at Board and Brush in Jackson.

“It’s so much fun. It’s a great atmosphere! It gets loud,” said Cindy Fuller, owner of Board and Brush.

Fuller is a stay at home mom who loves arts and crafts. She and her husband learned about the franchise during a visit to Wisconsin and decided to open up their own in the Hub City.

“We really thought Jackson needed something fun, okay, so we just decided to open our own business,” she says.

“Plus, we had 2 teenagers who weren’t doing much, so we were like, ‘let’s put them to work too,'” chuckles Craig Fuller, Cindy’s husband and co-owner of Board and Brush.

Keeping them hard at work is easy at the “Do It Yourself” wood sign workshop which has 100 designs to choose from on their website.

“From beginning to end, you start out with plain wood and you distress and you sand and stain and you put the wood and sign together,” said Cindy Fuller.

It takes 3 hours to complete, but don’t worry you can bring beverages.

“We are BYOB! Some people like to bring their wine in! You can do it! You don’t have to be crafty,” said Cindy Fuller.

Not only do you get to use your artistic skills, you also get to use power tools from drills, hammers and more.

“A lot of people come in and meet other people to create something really cool for their home and create friendships,” said Craig Fuller.

Board and Brush is located at 1000 C Vann Drive in the Columns. Wooden signs are $65 a piece.