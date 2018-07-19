Cynthia “Cindy” Tims
Cynthia “Cindy” Tims age 52 of Cottage Grove, TN. passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at her home. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 22, 2018 in Jolley Springs Baptist Church located on Paris Hwy. 54 at 1:00 PM. Cindy was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend. She was caring and never met a stranger. She is survived by her husband; Stanley Tims of Cottage Grove, her father; Bill Rines Sr. of Nesbit, MS., her mother; Doris Ann Rines of Senatobia, MS., her daughters; Tish Rutherford of Fulton, KY. and Sonya Rodgers of Tiptonville, TN. her son; Jimmie Dale Rines of Troy, IL., her 3 step children; Mindy Hart, Jason Russell, and Megan Russell of Paris, TN., her brother; Bill Rines Jr. of Senatobia, MS., and 14 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandmother; Virginia Starks and her sister; Carla Childers.