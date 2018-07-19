Family seeks answers in disappearance of McNairy Co. man

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Danny McCombs’ family just wants closure.

“I’m trying to stay strong and think the best,” his daughter Dakila said.

McCombs has been missing since June 18.

“He’s had a lot of trauma in his life, and I just I don’t know,” Dakila said.

McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck is helping with the search. Buck says McCombs wasn’t reported missing to them until last week.

His daughter says McCombs has a heart condition.

“He left his brother’s home, he left his cell phone, he left his wallet, he left his ID,” Sheriff Buck said. “He also left his medicines, and those were very important to him.”

Deputies also found notes left behind by McCombs that they say are his will.

“All of the traditional tools we use, like pinging his cell phone, don’t work because we have his possession of his phone,” Sheriff Buck said. “We also have possession of his license, debit card and credit card, so he hasn’t been using those items either.”

McCombs left that day in a white Chevrolet pickup that’s been lowered. The license plate is X27 21J

“He’s a wonderful grandfather,” Dakila said. “He’s always been a great dad, and I don’t think he can truly grasp how truly loved he is.”

Sheriff Buck says they don’t suspect any foul play.

Dakila had one last plea for her father. “If he sees this, or anything, I wish he would contact me or Michelle, ’cause we miss him so much.”

If you have seen McCombs or know where he is, contact your local law enforcement.

You can reach the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office at 731-645-1004.