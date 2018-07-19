George H. Woody

George was united in marriage to Mary Ann White Woody on April 2, 1954. She preceded him in death on September 14, 1997.

They were both faithful members of the First Baptist Church of Pinellas Park, Florida.

George served his country for twenty years in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in various parts of the world during those years, accompanied by Mary Ann whenever possible. After retiring from the military,he worked for Pinellas County, Florida for over twenty years.

George enjoyed collecting replicas of antique cars and trucks. He also had a huge collection of old movies and recordings of music.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy G. Woody and William Floyd Woody, and two sisters, Dorothy Falls Bryant and Evelyn Woody.

A Graveside Service will be held on July 20, 2018 at the Memory Gardens in Savannah, Tennessee with Charles Linam officiating.