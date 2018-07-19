Georgia Bain Godwin

Mrs. Godwin grew up in the Mt. Hermon community in Hardin County, Tennessee. She later moved to Morris Chapel, Tennessee in 1963, where she lived until her death. Mrs. Godwin attended Morris Chapel Baptist Church, where she is remembered as a faithful church member and a very strong woman. She enjoyed the outdoors, which showed in her love for gardening, fishing, and mowing. Mrs. Godwin’s love was extended to everyone in her family including her children, sons-in-law, and her grandchildren.

Mrs. Godwin is survived by her daughters, Shelia Wrzesniewski and husband Johnny and Jeannette Plunk and husband Rusty, all of Adamsville, Tennessee and Annette Meeks and husband Stacy of Stantonville, Tennessee; sister, Mackie Nell Simmons of Savannah, Tennessee; brother, Kenneth Bain of Savannah, Tennessee; and five grandchildren, Whitney Wrzesniewski, Trae Wrzesniewski, Annie Meeks, Cody Meeks, and Dalton Plunk and wife Darby.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Godwin was preceded in death by her sister, Pat Blackwelder.

Memorial donations can be made to the Hardin County Cancer Society.

Services will be held on July 20, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah in Savannah, Tennessee, with Mike Moore, Buddy Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery at Savannah, Tennessee