Humidity Returns With Thunderstorms

Weather Update —

Early morning showers and storms in far southwest Tennessee will continue to dissipate as the push east into northwest Alabama. Otherwise we’ll see clouds continue to decrease giving way to mostly sunny skies through the late morning and early afternoon hours. This afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 80s to around 91 degrees, clouds will increase as well as a few thunderstorms. The initial storms should be isolated to scattered. Some could be strong with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Tonight however, there will be a chance of more organized storms as a complex of storms moves south into the region with the potential for damaging winds. There remains quite a bit of uncertainty with respect to uncertainty, but the threat is great enough to warrant a MARGINAL risk through this evening…

