Mini therapy pony brings smiles to Humboldt retirement community

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Therapy animals have been proven to have both physical and emotional benefits to people from all walks of life.

“I think that people that are shut in or can’t get out, they need something to brighten their day, and this definitely brightened mine,” said Rebecca Teague.

Teague is talking about meeting Lilly, a miniature therapy pony and part of the nonprofit “Mini Hooves, Big Hearts,” an organization founded two years ago by Andrea Gibson.

“And my mother said I looked over and saw the horse, and that was just it for me. It was love at first sight,” Mini Hooves, Big Hearts Executive Director Andrea Gibson said.

Gibson says she felt inspired to share this love of horses, taking her certified therapy minis to places like a retirement community in Humboldt.

“She nuzzles your hand, and it’s like she really likes you,” Teague said.

Gibson says reports show mini therapy has a number of benefits including lowering blood pressure and decreasing feelings of isolation.

“I never get to get out to be around animals, and I’m an animal lover,” Teague said. “So I really enjoyed it. I think it was great.”

“I also meet a lot of people who grew up on farms, and when they’re in a facility, they haven’t had a chance to interact with any kind of animal in a very long time,” Gibson said.

“Brings back memories of old days,” said Irene Butler, visited by a therapy mini. “She’s really pretty, and there’s something soothing about seeing an animal like that.”

Gibson says seeing the smiles on peoples faces is what makes it all worthwhile.

“So did seeing Lilly maybe make your day here today?” WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Amanda Gerry asked. “Yes, it did,” Butler said, laughing. “Surely did.”

Gibson says Mini Hooves, Big Hearts operates through donations and volunteer service. If you are interested in learning more about Mini Hooves, Big Hearts, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/minihoovesbighearts.