Morris Banks, Jr.

Known to most everyone as “Junior”, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army before settling in Elkhart, Indiana. His employment as a steel worker by Armco in South Bend, which eventually became Contact Construction, provided a living for Anna and their family and membership in the steel workers’ union. Retirement found them preparing to return to Tennessee in 2003, but Anna’s sudden death forced him to come home alone.

Junior never met a stranger; his easy-going personality drew people to him as did his ability to talk to anyone and quickly claim them as a friend. Fishing was his favorite hobby but one of his greatest loves was spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffery D. Banks of Florida and Danny L. Banks of Savannah, Tennessee; his daughter, Mary A. Toma of Savannah, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Anna Taulbee, Brittany Keefer, Jennica Simmons, and Jessica Morgan; his 11 great grandchildren; and his brothers, Roy Banks, Doyle Todd, and Donnie Todd, all of Savannah, Tennessee.

In addition to his wife and parents, Junior was preceded in death by his brothers, James Banks, Billy Banks, David Banks, and Willy Todd; his sister, Peggy Smith; and his grandson, Joshua Toma.

Services will be held on July 21, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah in Savannah, Tennessee, with Keith Holloway officiating. Burial will follow in the Hollands Creek Cemetery at Savannah, Tennessee