Mugshots : Madison County : 7/18/18 – 7/19/18 July 19, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Lora Landrum Failure to comply, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Robert Dodson Sex offender registry violations, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Tony Motton Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Corey Spears Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Elliot Hiscox Harassment domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Ronald Knox Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12James Bowden Fugitive-Hold for other agency, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Krystal Rogers Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Maria Garcia Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Milton Cox Theft over $1,000, theft under $500, vandalism, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Rigoberto Morales DUI, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Rocky Snider Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/19/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore