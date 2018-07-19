Mugshots : Madison County : 7/18/18 – 7/19/18

1/12 Lora Landrum Failure to comply, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

2/12 Robert Dodson Sex offender registry violations, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of conditions of community supervision

3/12 Tony Motton Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

4/12 Corey Spears Failure to appear



5/12 Elliot Hiscox Harassment domestic assault, vandalism

6/12 Ronald Knox Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/12 James Bowden Fugitive-Hold for other agency, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/12 Krystal Rogers Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/12 Maria Garcia Violation of probation

10/12 Milton Cox Theft over $1,000, theft under $500, vandalism, violation of community corrections

11/12 Rigoberto Morales DUI, driving while unlicensed

12/12 Rocky Snider Violation of community corrections

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/19/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.