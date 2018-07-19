Potential for Severe Weather on Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, July 19th



Only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms have taken place in West Tennessee so far today, but the coverage for these storms could increase this evening. West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather with a primary threat for damaging winds, so stay weather aware!

TONIGHT

Scattered thunderstorms will be most likely from 6 p.m. through midnight tonight. Not everyone will see rain, with a 30% chance for wet weather in West Tennessee, but those that do could encounter heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts. Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee again tomorrow with a more significant risk for severe weather. Most of the area has an enhanced risk for severe weather which comes to a level 3 out of 5. During the afternoon and evening, when temperatures are in the lower 90s, will be when those thunderstorms are most likely so tune in for the latest hour-by-hour forecast.

