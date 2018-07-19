Richard Eugene Taylor

Richard loved flowers and collecting t-shirts.

In addition to his mother, Richard is survived by his daughter, Candy Taylor of Selmer, Tennessee; sons, Michael Taylor of Corbin, Kentucky and Chip Taylor of Selmer, Tennessee; brother, Joel Taylor and wife Debora of Savannah, Tennessee; and grandchildren, Paige Roberts, Jaheim Taylor, Lakeelah Taylor, Amicah Taylor, CJ Taylor, and Brayden Taylor.

Along with his father, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Frederick Taylor.

Memorial Services will be held on July 21, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Graham Chapel CME Church in Savannah, Tennessee, with Rev. Charles Taylor officiating.