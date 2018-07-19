Sheriff’s office searches for missing McNairy Co. man

Hear from Danny McCombs’ daughter this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5.

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Family members and local authorities are searching for a man who has been missing for a month.

Danny McCombs was last seen June 18 at his brother’s house, according to his family. They say he left without his personal belongings, including his phone, ID and credit/debit cards.

The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the search. Sheriff Guy Buck says McCombs was reported missing to the sheriff’s office last week.

McCombs left the home in a white Chevy pickup truck that had been lowered. The license plate is X27 21J.

Anyone with information on McCombs’ whereabouts is urged to contact their local authorities.

You can reach the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office at 731-645-1004.