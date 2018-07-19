State leaders push to bridge digital divide in West Tennessee

PARIS, Tenn. — Getting online could soon get a lot quicker for some who live in rural west Tennessee.

Henry County Chamber of Commerce president Travis McLeese said AT&T is expanding its access to high speed internet in Benton and Henry counties.

McLeese said as of right now, many people in the area have a poor connection.

He says the faster connection will reach several thousand in the area over a period of time, as well as helping boost industry within the counties.

“It also makes a major impact on our two largest industries; those being agriculture and tourism,” McLeese said.

Officials say it may seem like a necessity, but for many rural communities, no or slow internet is a reality.

“That’s our goal and objective, to give those that opportunity that those in urban areas have,” State Representative Tim Wirgau said.

Wirgau said he worked with other state leaders to write letters to the governor, explaining the need for the service.

Officials say the towers used to provide the service will be placed strategically in the counties over the next few years.

According to the chamber of commerce president, those who live in Benton and Henry counties can expected to see the service gradually roll-out immediately.