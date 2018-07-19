TCA hoping to take care of some unfinished business

JACKSON, Tenn. — The TCA Lions are poised for a big season this year after the 2017 campaign came to an end in the first round of the playoffs to Douglass. Head coach Blake Butler saying they felt like they left some things on the table and that motivated his group the entire off season. But in order to get to that big game, you need a bunch of leaders according to some coaches.

“If our more talented guys step up as leaders, it goes a long way in terms of bringing along younger guys that are still developing and really kind of inspires them when you got good positive leaders that encourage guys,” Butler said.

The Lions will have plenty of experienced players returning to help the team get over the hump, but they’ll have to replace a big-time playmaker in Viktor Horton. He rushed for more than 1,500 yards for 19 touchdowns in his senior season but coach Butler said it’s not about replacing him or looking back, you have to move forward with the guys you have.

“We just kind of have that next man up mentality, with him gone it creates a void for another guy to step in and fill that role and fill that production,” he said. “We don’t really think about who we lost and who we have to replace, we just find a way to get the job done and our better athletes to step up and fill that production role.”

TCA will begin their 2018 season against rival Jackson Christian.