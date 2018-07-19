Teachers, faculty members give back to student in Haywood County

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–Teachers and school faculty members in one West Tennessee city give back to their students in a unique way.

Faculty members from across Haywood County School System took a school bus ride, Thursday, passing out popcicles and books to students across the county.

School officials said this is the second week for the giveaways and it helps parents meet teachers and get students ready for the upcoming year.

“Creating that relationship between community and school just promotes school and what we are trying to do in the school. And it also gets parents more involved in their children’s education,” said Tressy Halbrook, principal at East End Elementary School in Brownsville.

Halbrook said all the items given out today were bought by teachers and faculty members. She said they hope to continue the project and hopes more schools participate with them.