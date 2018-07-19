Tension flares between State House District 73 candidates

JACKSON, Tenn. — One candidate for state office speaks out after he says an argument started at the Madison County Election Commission.

Jackson police responded to a disturbance around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the North Parkway office. Police have not identified the two people involved, but candidate T. Robert Hill says the argument was between himself and State House District 73 opponent James Baxter.

Hill says the argument started over a campaign sign.

“It was a simple request not to block the sign and he, almost a volcanic attitude, came after us,” Hill said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to candidate James Baxter to get his reaction to the incident. Baxter declined an interview on advice from his attorney.