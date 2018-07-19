THP searching for driver after deadly Big Sandy crash

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who was near a crash in Big Sandy Wednesday afternoon.

THP says the crash took place just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Able Street and State Route 69-A.

THP says the driver was in a maroon Chevrolet Aveo at the intersection, and pulled onto State Route 69-A, causing a motorcycle to swerve into another vehicle.

One person was killed in the crash.

According to a report, 53-year-old Robert Toth, of Big Sandy, was killed when his Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The report says Koth’s motorcycle was heading northbound and crossed the center line, hitting the Tahoe in the front fender.

Anyone with information on the crash or who knows who the driver of the Chevrolet Aveo is asked to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 731-423-6630 extension 8109, email Lt. Brad Wilbanks at Brad.Wilbanks@tn.gov, or contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.