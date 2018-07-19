West TN Healthcare Foundation gives more than $17,000 to organizations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson nonprofits receive money to continue their work.

The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation gave more than $17,000 to 10 organizations that make a difference in the community Thursday morning.

In the three years they’ve been recognizing these organizations, they have doubled the number of organizations that receive grants.

Vice President of Operations Beth Koffman says part of the reason is the #GiveFor731 campaign.

“A lot of the agencies we deal with are smaller nonprofits or maybe funds of the Foundation that are just getting started,” Koffman said.

The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation will be matching gifts on July 31 as part of 731 Day.