Dyersburg woman faces robbery, assault charges

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg woman is facing robbery and assault charges after an incident at a local business.

Cassandra Wallace, 31, of Dyersburg is accused of assaulting a man inside a local business and stealing his phone, according to a release from the Dyersburg Police Department.

Police responded around 5:40 p.m. Thursday to Clayton Hayes Photography, located at 108 East Court Street.

The victim told police a woman, later identified as Wallace, entered the business, pushed him and began to strangle him, according to the release.

Wallace then reportedly pulled a knife and held it to his neck and threatened to kill him, the release says.

The victim told police he was familiar with Wallace and that she had been in the business before.

Wallace left the business on foot, and the victim then realized his phone was missing, according to the release.

Wallace will be charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, according to the release. She is being held at the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center pending an initial appearance at 4 p.m. Monday in Dyersburg City Court.