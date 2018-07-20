East TN man convicted in death of woman, unborn child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An East Tennessee man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a woman and her unborn child.

WBIR-TV reports that Brandon Donaldson was tried this week for a second time in the 2013 death of 19-year-old Marcia Crider, who was 13 weeks pregnant. Knoxville police found Crider with a gunshot wound in a car in a thrift store parking lot.

Donaldson was found guilty of the same charge in a 2015 trial, but an appeals court overturned the verdict because some witness testimony was excluded.

Donaldson is the first person convicted in Knox County under a law allowing defendants to be prosecuted for the murder of a fetus, regardless of its viability.

Prosecutors are seeking 50 years in prison at sentencing Aug. 30.