Fire investigators looking into cause of mobile home fire

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in north Jackson, Friday afternoon.

Investigators with the fire department say they responded to the blaze at Rolling Acres Mobile Estates around 5 p.m.

Officials said no one was inside the home when the fire started and no injuries have been reported.

It is unknown where the fire started in the home, but officials said they are investigating the fire as arson.