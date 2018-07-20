JMCSS pre-K, kindergartners to begin school year on staggered schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has announced all pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will begin the 2018-19 school year on a staggered schedule.

These students will not attend classes on Aug. 3, the official first day of school. Instead, the students will attend school just one day between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10, allowing students more personalized time with their teachers, according to the school system.

Parents will receive a call or letter from their student’s teacher that will specify which day their child will attend school during the staggered start week.

The first full week for these students will begin on Aug. 13.

If you are unsure about your child’s start date, contact your child’s school.