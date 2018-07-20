Le Bonheur Children’s Outpatient Center installs 2-story heart sculpture

JACKSON, Tenn. — It seems like in a blink of an eye, Vann Drive changes. Friday, another piece was added to the view, a two-story heart-shaped sculpture at Le Bonheur Children’s Outpatient Center.

“We’re so excited because that completes construction for our new facility,” Christy Akins, nurse supervisor, said.

Youngblood Studio in Memphis designed the piece. Owner Tylur French says the goal was to embody Le Bonheur in just one glance.

“We came up with something that is a signifier of Le Bonheur and uses some of their iconic imagery, but not make a sign,” he said.

When this sculpture is complete, the patients at the outpatient center will be able to walk through the arches of this heart and really feel what this clinic stands for.

“Le Bonheur is very careful about choosing artwork,” Akins said. “It all revolves around four things: compassion, hope, love and courage, and nothing symbolizes that better than a heart.”

The artists say they’re grateful to have an impact on the lives of the patients. “We get to spend a lot of time doing work that is immediately appreciated, like it really does change the quality of a person’s experience if they have to go to a medical facility,” French said.

“I think the kids will love it,” Akins said. “I think it’ll make them feel like they’re somewhere else besides a doctor’s office.”

The sculpture was transported from Memphis to Jackson in 21 pieces, then welded together over a 10-day period. When it is set, it will be painted blue and green.