Local police department partners with app to help fight crime

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Savannah Police Department is inviting you to join their team. Best of all, you don’t need a uniform, gun, or badge.

“With their help, together we can make a difference in our community,” said Captain Allen Snelling of the Savannah Police Department.

Capt. Snelling is talking about the, “See Something, Send Something” app; a new program where citizens can send tips or suspicious activity for free from their smart phones.

“When you download it, you can send videos or photos or text,” Capt. Snelling said.

The captain says this information will then go directly to investigators within the department, but what if you don’t want to get involved?

“You can add your name if you wish to,” said Capt. Snelling, “or you can submit it anonymously.”

The app also sends notifications that immediately alert citizens of incidents happening in their area.

“For instance, if there was a crash in the city, and they’ve got alerts on their phone,” Snelling said, “they can detour around the crash.”

Officers say they hope this new program will help them help you.

“By getting our citizens more involved, it will help us solve crimes faster,” said Snelling, “which will help our department make this a safer place.”

Representatives with the Savannah Police Department say they are proud to be the first agency in Tennessee to offer this technology to its residents. Captain Snelling said the app is currently available for download at the Apple Store or Google Play.