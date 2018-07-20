Mckenzie plans to be tougher than their opponents this season

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The Mckenzie Mustangs had a down year in 2017 where they only won five games and missed the playoffs. Head coach Wade Comer said the turnaround for the 2018 team started in January in the weight room. He said his group needed to get back to the basics and be more physical in order to win ball games.

“You know are you tougher than the guy in front of you, that’s what it boils down to, are you going to answer the bell every time,” Comer said. “You know it’s just all about mental toughness and physical toughness, that’s all we’re worried about right now you know developing the attitude of getting after folks.”

Now in order to get more wins, along with being physical, they’ll need to be better on defense. The Rebels surrendered 40 plus points in three of their five losses. On average they gave up 24 points per game. But things won’t be so easy as they will be playing with a lot of underclassmen. Comer said the group has been doing good so far this offseason.

“Well they’re responding good right now, we’re trying to keep it going, every day they’re getting a little bit better, a little bit better, been real pleased with our practice, our tempo in practice and the physicality in practice so far,” Comer said.

“You know the main goal is, we want to be a physical football team and if we just focus on that then everything else will take care of itself,” Comer said.

Mckenzie will open the season against rival Huntingdon.