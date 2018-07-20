Mugshots : Madison County : 7/19/18 – 7/20/18 July 20, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Aaron Bruce Aggravated rape Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Jamario Martin Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Antonio Chaney Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17April Horvath Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Ashley Foster Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Calib Scott Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Cataesha Beasley Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Chasity Brown Assault, resisting stop/arrest, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Christy Crews Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Daylon Ballard Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Dewayne Holt Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Heather Ervin Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Jamie Brattin Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Jasmine Pearson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17John William Ivey Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Megan Whitman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Millisa Mason Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, schedule I, II & VI drug violations, smoking paraphernalia multiple violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/20/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore