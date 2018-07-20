Mugshots : Madison County : 7/19/18 – 7/20/18

1/17 Aaron Bruce Aggravated rape

2/17 Jamario Martin Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

3/17 Antonio Chaney Violation of parole

4/17 April Horvath Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/17 Ashley Foster Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/17 Calib Scott Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/17 Cataesha Beasley Shoplifting

8/17 Chasity Brown Assault, resisting stop/arrest, simple possession/casual exchange



9/17 Christy Crews Disorderly conduct

10/17 Daylon Ballard Simple domestic assault

11/17 Dewayne Holt Simple domestic assault

12/17 Heather Ervin Contempt of court



13/17 Jamie Brattin Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

14/17 Jasmine Pearson Shoplifting

15/17 John William Ivey Violation of probation

16/17 Megan Whitman Violation of probation



17/17 Millisa Mason Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, schedule I, II & VI drug violations, smoking paraphernalia multiple violations



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/20/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.