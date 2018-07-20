Simple Homemade / No-Cook Vanilla Ice Cream
Submitted by: Peggy Stafford
Makes: 1 quart
Ingredients
2 cups heavy cream or fat free evaporated milk 12 oz.
2 cups whole milk or sweetened condensed milk fat free 14 oz
½ – ¾ cups of sugar
2 Tablespoons vanilla extract
Pinch of sea salt (like this)
1 or 2 vanilla beans
Instructions
Combine milk, sugar, and vanilla beans in blender
Thoroughly blend until vanilla beans are chopped into tiny bits
Add remaining ingredients, blend until combined
Place in your ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s
directions
Serve immediately for soft-serve style, or place in freezer for firmer result
Add fresh fruit if desired. Peaches, Blueberries. Strawberries are great.