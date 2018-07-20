Simple Homemade / No-Cook Vanilla Ice Cream

Submitted by: Peggy Stafford

Makes: 1 quart

Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream or fat free evaporated milk 12 oz.

2 cups whole milk or sweetened condensed milk fat free 14 oz

½ – ¾ cups of sugar

2 Tablespoons vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt (like this)

1 or 2 vanilla beans

Instructions

Combine milk, sugar, and vanilla beans in blender

Thoroughly blend until vanilla beans are chopped into tiny bits

Add remaining ingredients, blend until combined

Place in your ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s

directions

Serve immediately for soft-serve style, or place in freezer for firmer result

Add fresh fruit if desired. Peaches, Blueberries. Strawberries are great.