Simple Homemade / No-Cook Vanilla Ice Cream

Submitted by: Peggy Stafford
Makes: 1 quart

Ingredients

 2 cups heavy cream or fat free evaporated milk 12 oz.

 2 cups whole milk or sweetened condensed milk fat free 14 oz

 ½ – ¾ cups of sugar

 2 Tablespoons vanilla extract

 Pinch of sea salt (like this)

 1 or 2 vanilla beans

 

Instructions

 Combine milk, sugar, and vanilla beans in blender

 Thoroughly blend until vanilla beans are chopped into tiny bits

 Add remaining ingredients, blend until combined

 Place in your ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s

directions

 Serve immediately for soft-serve style, or place in freezer for firmer result

Add fresh fruit if desired. Peaches, Blueberries. Strawberries are great.

 