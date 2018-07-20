Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame to induct 7 new honorees

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame is inducting seven new honorees.

According to a news release, the hall of fame’s sixth class includes East Tennessee cartoonist Charlie Daniel; veteran Middle Tennessee journalist and journalism advocate Frank Gibson; Les Leverett, a world-renown photographer of stars at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry; 10-time Emmy Award-winning Nashville reporter and anchor Bob Mueller of WKRN-TV; longtime sportscaster Randy Smith; the late investigative reporter and columnist Jerry Thompson; and Dan Whittle, co-founder of the hall of fame and radio show co-host at WGNS.

The Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame partners with Middle Tennessee State University to recognize people who have had distinguished careers related to journalism.

The induction ceremony will be Aug. 7 during the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters annual conference.