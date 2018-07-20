TORNADO Watch in Effect Until 2am Saturday

Weather Update – 6:23 p.m. – Friday, July 20th

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee through 2 a.m. Saturday.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Follow these safety rules:

In open country, you should seek shelter and avoid tall trees which be targets for lightning. If there is no shelter, go to a ditch or culvert, but be aware of rising water which can cause flooding.

When indoors, stay away from outside walls and windows and go to an interior room on the lowest level. Avoid using electrical appliances while the storm is nearby.

In mobile homes, you should leave and seek nearby safe shelter.

If swimming or on a boat, you should get to shore as quickly as possible and find shelter.

A thunderstorm is considered severe when it contains one inch or larger diameter size hail and/or wind gusts of 58 miles an hour or greater. A severe thunderstorm also produces deadly lightning and very heavy rain which can lead to flash flooding. Remember, with any severe thunderstorm, there is always the possibility of tornadoes.

