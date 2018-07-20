Very Hot And Muggy Today

Weather Update —



Most of the rest of this morning and really the afternoon will be sunny and hot. Temperatures will climb through the 80s and into the 90s. High temperature this afternoon will be around 95°F. heat index will be between 105-110°F most of the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect as a result for all of West Tennessee until 8:00 PM. The cold front will start to make it’s approach by late afternoon, at that point the threat for severe weather will increase. The main concern will be with damaging winds and large hail. there is a chance of isolated tornadoes as well tonight.

