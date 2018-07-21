Former Volunteer returns to Tennessee; speaks faith and football

MILAN, Tenn. — Josh Dobbs, the Former Volunteer quarterback returned to the Volunteer State and made a stop in West Tennessee Saturday before kicking off his second season in the league.

The current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback spoke to area football programs at Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Milan. Dobbs focused on his faith and shared his story on how he arrived to the place he is today.

Organizers say there were 10 area football programs in attendance. The football players were sponsored by area business and churches.

The $20 ticket included a tailgate style dinner and the event. Dobbs said he hasn’t always been the most patient person, but this past season has certainly helped himself grow and learn. Dobbs served as the backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisnerger this past season.

“I have started every football game until this year, so I have learned lot this past season where you are not the starting quarterback and you have to wait for your opportunity. You have to study really hard every week and you have to go to practice and practice really hard each week and then not play on Sundays… So you know just trusting in the Lord that he has a plan for me and that my opportunity will come and just him teaching me lessons on how to be patient and how to wait for my opportunity and then when that opportunity comes to jump on it and be able to take advantage of the moment,” said Dobbs.

Dobbs also said the intensity high school players use when attacking the sports field should be equivalent in the classroom.

The 23-year-old reports for the 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Wednesday.