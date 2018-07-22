Another Day of Below Average Temperatures For Monday

Weather Update – 11:47 p.m. – Sunday

Highs managed to stay below 90 once again today, making for another below average and comfortable day. Tonight we will be partly cloudy, with cloud cover gradually increasing overnight. Lows will once again drop into the upper 60s, with calm winds out of the north.

TOMORROW:

The increase in cloud cover will play a part in keeping highs below average and even slightly cooler than it was Sunday. Some areas might not even reach the mid 80s. There is about a 20 percent chance for a passing shower during the afternoon. After that, cloud cover will decrease a bit going into the evening, with mostly clear skies by Monday night.

A weak cold front moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday. It won’t bring much in terms of precipitation, so expect mostly sunny skies and lower rain chances up until the weekend.

A weak cold front moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday. It won't bring much in terms of precipitation, so expect mostly sunny skies and lower rain chances up until the weekend.

