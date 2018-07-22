Chester County resident speaks out about driveway repair scam

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chester County resident speaks out after a handyman scams him on a home improvement project.

“I feel like an idiot, because I normally don’t fall for scams like this. I feel like a total idiot,” said Charles Graeser, affected by driveway repair fraud.

Graeser says he was approached by Brandon Callahan back in June; Callahan offering to repair his driveway.

“And he says, I normally get $60 a square yard, but I’ll sell it to you for 30,” Graeser said.

Graeser says they agreed the project would cost him $900.

“He came out here probably three hours later and told me basically it was going to be $2,500 for what they had already put down,” said Graeser.

At that point, Graeser says, he didn’t know what to do.

“And I’m like, you’ve already got it down. What am I going to do,” Graeser said. “So I wrote him a check for it.”

And if that wasn’t disappointment enough, it only got worse.

“As you can see, the driveway’s cracked like it’s been here for a long time,” said Graeser, “and the cracks start to move up the driveway. Originally it started down here, and now it’s moved up to here.”

Graeser urges people to keep in mind, if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.

“First thing you do is you say, wait a minute, go in the house, call your local sheriff’s department or police department, and tell them these guys right here are trying to sell you asphalt, and ask them to come out and make sure these guys are legit,” Graeser said.

Graeser says he doesn’t want scammers like Callahan to get away with this again.

“Just be careful. Be careful of scams, and don’t come back to my house,” said Graeser.

Charles Graeser says he stopped payment on the check he wrote for the driveway project, before the scammers were able to cash it.

Brandon Callahan is currently out on a $100,000 bond. In regards to this incident, Callahan is facing one charge of extortion.