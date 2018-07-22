Dennis Leon Carter

Funeral services for Dennis Leon Carter, age 72, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 12:00 PM at The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Carter passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning July 20, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Carter will lie-in-state on Saturday July 21, 2018 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.