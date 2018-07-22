Elmer Lee Long, Sr.

Funeral services for Elmer Lee Long, Sr., age 88, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be Saturday July 21, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mr. Long passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Forest Cove Nursing Home.

Visitation will begin Friday afternoon, July 20 2018 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Long will lie-in-state on Saturday afternoon July 21 2018 at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church from 2:00 PM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.