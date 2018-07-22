Jane Elizabeth Pybas

Funeral services for Jane Elizabeth Pybas, age 75 will be held on Sunday July 22, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Oliver Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Brother Sam Harwell officiating. Burial will follow at Oliver Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ms. Pybas a retired secretary was born in Idlewild, Tennessee on October 30, 1942 to the late Robert Newell and Maugreete Oliver Mathis, and passed away Friday July 20, 2018 at her residence.

She is survived by two daughters Marcy (Derek) Tahmazian of Bradford, Tennessee, and Christy Pybas of Bradford, Tennessee.

