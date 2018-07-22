1 PM on Monday, July 23, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel with Travis Hendrix officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 PM until 8 PM. Funeral services for Mrs. Marsha Kay Luther, age 46, will be held atonin the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel with Travis Hendrix officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson. Visitation will befrom

Mrs. Luther, a nail technician and member of Second Street Baptist Church, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.